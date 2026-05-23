Iran works to secure power supply for petrochemical plants

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Steps are being taken to secure the electricity supply for Iran's war-damaged petrochemical and other industrial plants between February 28 and April 7, Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, Iran's Deputy Minister of Energy and CEO of the Iran Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Company (TAVANIR), told local media, Trend reports.

According to him, power plants supplying electricity to Iran's petrochemical and other industrial facilities sustained a certain level of damage during the war. This damage is estimated at a power volume of approximately 4,700 megawatts.

Rajabi Mashhadi stated that according to calculations, it could take a total of six months to fully restore the operation of the power plants supplying these facilities. Nevertheless, intensive efforts are underway to maintain the electricity supply to the plants. Once the dedicated power stations are restored within this timeframe, the facilities' reliance on the national grid will drop to a minimum.

The TAVANIR chief added that the petrochemical and other industrial plants require 2,000 megawatts of electricity during the summer season. Currently, 1,200 to 1,300 megawatts of this demand are being met through the national power grid.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.