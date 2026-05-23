Turkmen President meets Russia’s Prime Minister

Photo: The press service of the Russian Government.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The meeting was held during Mishustin’s visit to Ashgabat to participate in a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

During the meeting, the sides highlighted trade and economic cooperation as one of the key areas of bilateral relations, noting the importance of increasing mutual trade volumes, expanding the range of goods, and strengthening contacts between business communities.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Russia’s participation in the CIS meeting reflects its commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation within the Commonwealth.

Particular attention was also paid to cooperation in education, healthcare, science, and culture.