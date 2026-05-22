Baku City Award to become enduring global legacy of WUF13 – Azerbaijani official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. The Baku City Award, initiated by Azerbaijan and co-organized with UN-Habitat, will establish a permanent institutional legacy extending far beyond the timeline of the summit itself, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator of WUF13 Anar Guliyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the official closing press conference of the 13th session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

Guliyev emphasized that this prestigious accolade will operate as the only international award officially presented within the structural framework of the World Urban Forum.

"By seamlessly bridging practical field experience, academic knowledge, and public policy, this initiative reflects Azerbaijan's long-term commitment to driving innovation, professional excellence, and cross-border cooperation in sustainable urban development and housing policy," the national coordinator explained.

Furthermore, Guliyev reported that the Azerbaijani delegation executed a formal letter of intent with UN-Habitat to draft comprehensive operational guidelines based on the structural "Baku standards" to assist future forum host countries.

Another key milestone achieved during the summit was the formal adoption of the ISO 20121 standard (Sustainable Events Management) at the national level. According to the committee chairman, this regulatory implementation enables Azerbaijan to systematically anchor sustainability principles across the institutional architecture governing the management of future large-scale international events.

Today marks the final day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13).

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

One of the highlights of the third day was the signing of a sister-city memorandum between the Azerbaijani city of Shusha and the Turkish city of Trabzon.

The fourth day of WUF13 featured a broad program of events dedicated to urbanization, climate change, inclusive urban development, housing policy, and sustainable governance.

The fifth day of WUF13 continued discussions on the global housing crisis, the creation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, the use of artificial intelligence in urban management, green urbanization, and social equality.

One of the important events of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) Cities Forum, held on the fourth day, was the announcement of Almaty’s official accession to the “Declaration of Intent on the Establishment of the SPECA Smart Climate-Resilient Cities Forum.”

Also, for the first time in WUF history and at Azerbaijan’s initiative, the “WUF13 NGO Forum: Global Partnership and Decision-Making” was held.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.