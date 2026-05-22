Baku White City, Pasha Development sign agreement to develop Coastal District (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Within the framework of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), organized by UN-Habitat in Baku, an agreement has been signed between the Baku White City project and Pasha Development for the joint development of a number of facilities in the Coastal District, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed by Ozgur Geter, Head of PASHA Real Estate, and Ruslan Sadikhov, Executive Director of the Baku White City project.

The Coastal District is bordered by 8 November Avenue to the north and the White City Boulevard to the south.

Based on an integrated approach to sustainable development, the Coastal District provides for a balanced mix of residential, commercial, and public spaces, with a particular emphasis on a qualitatively new urban environment. The new scope of work focuses on improving transport connectivity, mobility efficiency, and the quality of public spaces along the waterfront - one of the project's most prominent and strategically important borders. The project also provides for the creation of a number of unique city-wide facilities for work, leisure, and commercial activities, as well as the extension of the Baku Boulevard by ten kilometers.

The agreement covers joint work on the development of public and commercial spaces, a major public parking facility, a square for city events, iconic residential and office buildings, hotels, a congress hall, and a museum.

The high-rise buildings under development and a new Marina yacht pier will shape a recognizable coastal panorama of the capital and create new opportunities for the development of the Baku Bay.

The Coastal District also includes metro station exits located with maximum convenience for pedestrians.

Leading international consulting companies and architectural bureaus, such as Atkins, Foster+Partners, Gensler, UNStudio, Chapman Taylor, and others, have been involved in the development of the Coastal District.

PASHA Development is a leading company in Azerbaijan specializing in the development and management of premium real estate properties in Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Montenegro, Georgia, Uzbekistan, and the United States. Possessing a full spectrum of integrated capabilities in development, construction, investment, asset management, and operations, the group implements projects across diverse real estate segments.

PASHA Real Estate

The portfolio of PASHA Real Estate includes hospitality assets, residential, commercial, and retail real estate, shopping malls, business centers, expo centers, and multifunctional complexes focused on creating sustainable assets and long-term value in international markets.

Baku White City reflects the direction in which modern cities are developing today — focusing on how people live, move, and interact with each other in the long term. The project is conceived as a cohesive urban district that integrates environmental restoration, infrastructure, and public life within a single long-term strategy. The work on the waterfront builds upon this foundation, combining international expertise and local insight to shape a public space that will make the district an internationally recognized destination.

Baku White City marks a decisive turning point in the development of the capital's urban environment. The territory previously known as the industrial district of the Black City — a century-old hub of oil refineries, storage facilities, and degraded lands — is being reimagined today under a large-scale regeneration program implemented in accordance with the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan on improving the environmental situation. Driven by a strong sustainability agenda, the project transforms one of the world's largest contaminated industrial zones into a cohesive and meticulously planned urban district focused on high quality of life, investment attraction, and the creation of long-term economic opportunities.