Azerbaijani PM arrives in Turkmenistan on visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. On May 21, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov paid a working visit to Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan.

It is noted that Prime Minister Ali Asadov will take part in the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Prime Minister Ali Asadov was met at Ashgabat International Airport by Turkmenistan's Minister of Finance and Economy Mammetguly Astanagulov and other officials.