Baker Hughes, H&P to advance geothermal exploration with dedicated drilling rig

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, and Helmerich & Payne (H&P), a leading drilling solutions provider, have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at advancing geothermal exploration and development in the United States, including the deployment of a dedicated land drilling rig for geothermal operations, Trend reports via Baker Hughes.

Under the partnership, H&P will supply a geothermal-capable land rig, while Baker Hughes will contribute its expertise in subsurface technologies, well planning, and execution. The companies aim to provide customers with earlier access to dedicated rig capacity, helping to reduce operational risks and streamline the transition from project evaluation to development.

The collaboration is designed to support near-term geothermal activity while also establishing a scalable model for future projects. It combines Baker Hughes’ capabilities in subsurface evaluation, well construction, and energy systems with H&P’s advanced drilling technologies.

The rig is expected to be deployed later this year to support geothermal exploration in key regions across the United States.

Baker Hughes Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment Amerino Gatti pointed out that geothermal energy plays a critical role in meeting growing power demand by providing clean, reliable baseload generation.

“This collaboration reflects a deliberate step to move its development in the U.S. from concept to reality. By working together, Baker Hughes and Helmerich & Payne are helping customers advance these critical energy projects with greater confidence and deliver reliable, sustainable power.”

H&P President and CEO Trey Adams noted that this agreement underscores Helmerich & Payne’s commitment to supporting emerging energy opportunities through drilling technologies and operational expertise.