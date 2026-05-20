Azerbaijan turns into increasingly attractive destination for migrants - State Service chief

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Our country turns into an increasingly attractive destination for migrants due to its steady economic expansion, diverse opportunities, and an environment that proactively supports social integration, said Vusal Huseynov, Chief of the State Migration Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during a panel discussion titled "Migration and Cities: A Framework for Safe, Innovative and Sustainable Governance" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to him, migration governance and municipal administration can no longer undergo consideration in isolation from one another; instead, they require synchronized development.

He noted that more than half of the global population currently resides in cities, with this metric projected to hit 70% by the year 2050.

"Cities stand as the physical spaces where migration realities materialize. People seek safety, opportunities, public services, education, and inclusivity here. Migrants contribute to societies not only through manual labor and entrepreneurship but also by infusing knowledge, creativity, and social dynamism," Huseynov emphasized.

He pointed out that while governments allocate substantial investments into modern urban development, sustainable cities do not rely solely on physical infrastructure.

"Human capital, innovation, creativity, collaboration, and social inclusion serve as the foundational drivers accelerating municipal growth. Without human-centered governance, even the most advanced infrastructure cannot guarantee long-term resilience," the service chief added.

Huseynov stated that Azerbaijan prioritizes innovation, inclusivity, and rights-based approaches within its national migration policy framework.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.