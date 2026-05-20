UNEP official outlines way to cut global plastic waste by 80%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Global plastic pollution could be reduced by 80% by 2040 through the implementation of existing technologies and a transition to a circular economy, Sharon Gil, the Head of the Subnational Climate Action Unit within the Climate Change Division at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), said, Trend reports.

She made the statement during the session “Tackling plastic pollution: promoting liveable cities and a circular economy” held as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to her, cities are both the largest sources of plastic waste and key venues for implementing solutions in this area.

Gill noted that every day, an amount of plastic equivalent to approximately two thousand garbage trucks ends up in oceans, rivers, and seas, and the annual volume of plastic waste polluting ecosystems ranges from 19 to 23 million tons.

Furthermore, Sharon Gil emphasized that the UN Environment Programme is actively working to create a global database and monitoring mechanisms for plastic pollution in collaboration with international organizations, UN agencies, and environmental partners.

According to the organization’s representative, hundreds of organizations have already joined the Global Plastics Hub platform, and the program itself helps countries develop national strategies, conduct inventories of plastic pollution sources, and implement measures to foster a circular economy.

Gil announced that the United Nations Environment Programme is already collaborating with 18 countries on capacity-building efforts to identify sources of plastic production and develop national action plans.

She also noted that the transition to a circular economy can not only reduce pollution but also create about 700,000 new jobs, primarily in low-income countries.

"Unlike many other global challenges, solutions in this area already exist. The necessary technologies and alternatives are available today, and now it is important to move to practical action," Sharon Gil emphasized.

In her words, one of the key priorities remains working on a global international agreement to combat plastic pollution, under which cities should be given greater opportunities to implement environmental policies at the local level.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.