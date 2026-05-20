Gabonese researcher advocates youth leadership in shaping sustainable Global South cities at WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Youth must actively participate in shaping sustainable and inclusive cities, especially in the nations of the Global South where the consequences of colonial legacies continue to influence the development of urbanization, said Angélique Désirée Mpiga Ivala, a Gabonese researcher in political science and international relations, Trend reports.

The expert made the remarks during the international conference titled "The Role of Youth in Decolonizing Urbanization," held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to Mpiga Ivala, urbanization in African nations and the broader Global South faces severe challenges tied to the remnants of the colonial system.

"Urban growth in Africa occurs rapidly due to rural migration, centralization, and the lack of opportunities in rural areas," she noted.

She emphasized that many cities in former colonies were initially structured to serve the interests of elites, leaving vulnerable segments of the population on the periphery of development.

Mpiga Ivala proposed a series of measures aimed at "decolonizing urbanization" across the Global South. These steps include the recognition of customary land rights, the mass issuance of land titles, infrastructure deployment prior to the settlement of territories, enhanced social mobility, and expanded access to financing. She stressed the importance of constructing housing that accounts for local socio-cultural and climatic characteristics.

Speaking on the role of the younger generation, the Gabonese representative highlighted the necessity of engaging youth in decision-making processes, noting that they should participate in urban planning, design, and management, while receiving professional training in fields tied to urbanization and sustainable development.

"Youth participation in sustainable urban development remains impossible without the political and financial engagement of young people, alongside innovation and professional expertise," Mpiga Ivala concluded.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.