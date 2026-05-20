Horadiz-Aghband highway near completion - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Construction of the Horadiz-Aghband highway is nearing completion, said in his statement to journalists within the framework of WUF13 Vahid Hajiyev, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Zangilan region, which is part of the East Zangezur economic region, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Hajiyev said major transport infrastructure projects in the region are progressing rapidly.

“The Horadiz-Aghband highway is almost completed. At the same time, the railway line is also nearing completion. The bridge being constructed on the border with Iran is also close to completion,” he said.

According to Hajiyev, the projects are expected to contribute significantly not only to Azerbaijan’s liberated territories but also to broader regional connectivity and economic development.

Today marks the fourth day of WUF13 in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.