Most creative WUF13 pavilions in Baku: city of future under domes and screens (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Baku has been transformed into a vast laboratory for the cities of the future for several days, Trend reports.

At the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13) Urban Expo, the largest exhibition in the history of WUF, dozens of countries, international organizations, and technology companies presented futuristic pavilions reminiscent of science fiction art installations rather than classic exhibition stands.

WUF13 Urban Expo in Baku spans 3.5 hectares within the Baku Olympic Stadium. The venue has brought together more than 217 organizations from 66 countries and over 40,000 participants from 182 countries. It features 121 pavilions, including 41 national ones, as well as areas for international organizations, startups, technology companies, the Urban Cinema, the Urban Library, and the Business & Innovation Hub. Furthermore, the WUF13 Boulevard, an open area for meetings and events spanning about 2.5 hectares, became a separate part of the forum. It is the largest area in the history of the World Urban Forum.

The national pavilions—large multimedia spaces where cities communicate their future through the language of light, technology, architecture, and digital art—were the star attractions of Urban Expo.

Some pavilions are more reminiscent of interactive museums of the future. Visitors are offered VR walks through "smart cities," digital maps of urban development, panels powered by artificial intelligence, and giant LED screens that respond to human movement.

Of particular interest are the spaces where visitors can literally "build" their own sustainable city—choosing eco-friendly transportation, energy systems, and even the level of greenery in the metropolis.

Many countries have abandoned traditional paper banners and mockups, opting for a fully immersive experience. As a result, Urban Expo is a preview of what international exhibitions will look like in the near future: fewer static stands and more digital experiences and interactivity.

Some pavilions are primarily visually impressive. Some are designed in an eco-minimalist style with living plants and recycled materials, while others resemble futuristic tunnels of light with dynamic projections and surround sound. National ornaments come to life on digital screens, and historic cities are presented through 3D mapping and animation.

The forum is being held in Baku from May 17 to 22 as part of a collaboration between UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan. The theme is "Shelter for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Communities" and covers issues of the global housing crisis, sustainable urbanization, climate resilience, and modern urban governance. However, for many guests, the Urban Expo was the most spectacular part of WUF13 – a space where they could not only discuss the cities of the future but also literally see them today.

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