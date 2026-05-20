Tehran says US using UN platform to spread false claims against Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. The United States is using the UN Security Council to spread false information about Iran and its peaceful nuclear program, the Permanent Mission of Iran to the UN said in a statement, Trend reports.

Tehran stated that the United States, as the only country in history to have used nuclear weapons, bears responsibility for strikes on peaceful nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards, as well as for attacks on civilian infrastructure and the civilian population.

The Iranian mission also accused Washington of violating international law through illegal maritime blockades and supporting Israeli actions in the region.

The statement also noted that the United States once again used the UN Security Council platform to spread false accusations and disinformation against Iran.