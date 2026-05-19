Energy transition and urban planning policies complement each other - Hasan Suver

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. Energy transition and urban planning policies have become deeply interconnected fields that complement each other, said Hasan Suver, Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye, Trend reports.

The deputy minister made the remarks during the "High-Level Energy and Urban Dialogue of D-8 Countries" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

According to him, the discussions at WUF13 extend beyond the current problems and immediate needs of cities.

"We gather here to discuss the living spaces we leave as a legacy to future generations, our shared resilience against climate change, and our sustainable development vision as D-8 countries. Türkiye views the D-8 not merely as an economic cooperation platform, but as a strategic mechanism to strengthen environmental solidarity, green development, and a shared vision for the future," Suver stated.

The deputy minister emphasized that energy transition and urban planning policies no longer run on parallel tracks, but act as mutually reinforcing fields.

"Energy-efficient buildings, clean transport systems, renewable energy infrastructure, smart city technologies, green infrastructure, and sustainable housing projects represent the key factors shaping the cities of the future," Suver concluded.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.