Accessible milieau stands basis for realizing disabled people's rights - Jordanian NGO

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. An accessible environment is fundamental to the realization of the rights of people with disabilities to education, employment, healthcare, and participation in public life, President of the Jordanian "I am Human" Society for Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Asia Abdel Mutaleb Yaghi, at the event "Inclusive Cities and Independent Living for People with Disabilities," held as part of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, accessibility for people with disabilities is not merely a matter of technical standards or legal requirements, but a fundamental condition for the realization of human rights.

"Without an accessible environment, it is impossible to talk about the right to education, work, health, or the right to participate in cultural and social life," she said.

Yaghi emphasized that when designing cities, constructing roads, public buildings, and transport systems, the needs of all people, including those with various physical, sensory, and cognitive disabilities, must be taken into account.

According to her, this is the basis of the concept of universal design, which entails creating products and environments usable by all people without the need for additional adaptations or specialized solutions.

She noted that the photo exhibition "Accessibility Myths: Invisible Barriers of Modern Urban Development," presented as part of the event, allows visitors to see the city through the eyes of a person with a disability and highlight hidden barriers that often go unnoticed in everyday life.

The third day of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is underway in Baku.

On the first day, a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a roundtable of ministers, assemblies of women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban well-being were held. A ceremony for raising the flags of the United Nations and Azerbaijan also took place within the framework of the forum.

The second day of the forum drew attention with the first-ever Leaders Summit. High-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience were held that day. At the same time, the Mexico City pavilion was inaugurated within the framework of WUF13. The pavilion was presented as an important platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.