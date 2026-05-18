Baku emerges as global hub for sustainable urban dev't at WUF13 - Malaysian minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Baku is transforming into the global capital of sustainable urban development for the duration of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Malaysian Minister of Housing and Local Government and current President of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) Assembly Nga Kor Ming said during the opening ceremony of WUF13 in Baku, Trend reports.

Nga Kor Ming noted that in Azerbaijan, people understand the true value and importance of having a home. Owning one’s own home is particularly important during a period of global instability and societal transformation.

According to him, it is precisely joint action that can lead to the creation of a sustainable urban future where no one is left behind.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 within the framework of cooperation between the UN-Habitat program and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The event's program brings together various stakeholders and representatives of like-minded groups to discuss one of the most pressing global challenges – the issue of housing provision.

Dedicated to the theme "Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities," WUF13 gathers national governments from around the world, as well as communities, professionals, and partners to exchange views, shape policy approaches, and accelerate action toward solutions in sustainable urban development.

The program provides an opportunity for high-level discussions through practical, solution-oriented platforms and interactive meeting formats, ensuring that global policy is anchored in local experience.