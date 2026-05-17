Women for Climate Justice president calls for global exchange of effective urban planning approaches at WUF13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. Serious security problems arise in informal settlements, which we call "slums," the President of the GenderCC - Women for Climate Justice international organization, Ramatsobane Dorah Marema, told Trend on the sidelines of WUF13.

According to her, access to such settlements is also limited.

"There are no roads, no infrastructure, and access to the area is difficult. There are also issues with street lighting and sanitation. Women have to leave their homes at night to use shared sanitation facilities, which creates a dangerous situation where they could be attacked," Marema said.

"The world is currently undergoing a rapid urbanization process. People are moving to urban centers, and this creates new challenges in cities. Many people still do not have access to formal housing, and as a result, they have settled in vulnerable areas such as wetlands, riverbanks, and similar locations. To solve all these problems, experiences and effective approaches must be exchanged," she concluded.