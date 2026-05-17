Azerbaijan ready to continue supporting international co-op on human-centered cities - Bahar Muradova

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. People's quality of life depends not only on economic opportunities but also on the ability to live in safe, accessible, and human-centered urban spaces, the Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Bahar Muradova, said during the panel discussion titled "Women's Assembly: Co-creating Gender-Transformative Strategies" held within the framework of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, unequal access to property rights, economic opportunities, and social protection mechanisms further deepens existing inequalities.

"As a country that has experienced the consequences of conflict for many years, Azerbaijan promotes a sustainable recovery model and human-centered urban development in the post-conflict period. Modern urban planning principles and smart solutions are being applied in the large-scale restoration and reconstruction process of our liberated territories," Muradova said.

"Building cities that respond to the needs of women and girls means shaping a safer, more resilient, and more humane future. The human-centered urban development model requires a shared commitment based on the principles of solidarity, equal opportunities, and sustainable progress. Azerbaijan is ready to continue supporting international cooperation and exchange of experience in this field. We believe that the discussions and outcomes achieved within WUF13 will contribute to the development of more inclusive, sustainable, and human-centered cities," she concluded.