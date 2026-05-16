Weekly review of oil prices in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. Average prices for Azeri Light CIF, Urals, Dated Brent, and Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan crude rose this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light CIF crude, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field in Azerbaijan, increased by $3.59, or 3.2%, compared to last week, reaching $114.36 per barrel.

According to the data, the maximum price for this grade of oil during the week was $116.41 per barrel, and the minimum was $110.48.

Azeri Light crude oil averaged $107.715 per barrel on FOB terms at the Turkish port of Ceyhan, which is $4.04, or 3.8%, higher than last week’s figure. During the week, the maximum price was $113.94 per barrel, and the minimum was $107.60.

The average price of Urals crude rose by $3.85, or 4.5%, compared to the previous week, reaching $90.26 per barrel. The maximum price during the week reached $92.37, while the minimum was $86.21.

Dated Brent crude averaged $109.81 per barrel, up $3.69, or 3.5%, from the previous week. The maximum price for the week was $112.20 per barrel, and the minimum was $105.24.

Oil/date 11.05.2026 12.05.2026 13.05.2026 14.05.2026 15.05.2026 Average price Azeri LT CIF $110.48 $115.93 $115.52 $113.48 $116.41 $114.36 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $107.60 $113.30 $112.99 $110.98 $113.94 $111.76 Urals (EX NOVO) $86.21 $91.73 $91.44 $89.55 $92.37 $90.26 Dated Brent $105.24 $110.83 $111.20 $109.59 $112.20 $109.81

Meanwhile, May 11 was a public holiday in Azerbaijan, so the figures for that date are not being released.