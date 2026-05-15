CBA reports strong demand for standing facilities among local banks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the demand for standing facilities by local banks, Trend reports via the CBA.

In the first quarter of 2026, banks used the CBA's permanent facility tool, both for sterilization and for liquidity provision.

During this period, banks applied to the overnight deposit standing facility on 100% of business days, and to the overnight reverse repo facility on 8% of business days.

The CBA's statement emphasized that the demand for its standing facility was affected by changes in the liquidity position of the banking sector.

"Thus, from January through March, 53 overnight deposits with an average volume of 263 million manat ($154.7 million) and 4 overnight reverse repo operations with an average volume of 275 million manat ($161.7 million) were carried out," the CBA added.