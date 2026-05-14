WUF13 Practices Hub to spotlight real-world housing solutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. The thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), to be held from 17 to 22 May in Baku, Azerbaijan, will introduce a new space designed to promote practical, solution-oriented exchanges on housing and urban development: the Practices Hub, Trend reports via WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

Focused on implementation, the Hub will bring together proven approaches, lessons learned and opportunities for peer-to-peer learning.

Under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the Practices Hub will showcase how real housing solutions are already making a difference on the ground. It will highlight practices that have demonstrated impact across regions, connecting decision-makers and practitioners directly with implementation experience and helping turn knowledge into action.

The Hub builds on an extensive global process, including an open call for housing practices that received more than 200 submissions worldwide. From these, 171 practices were selected by expert teams, representing diverse solutions across different contexts and levels of governance, including initiatives led by UN-Habitat and its partners. Together, these practices represent 84 countries and include contributions from national and subnational governments, civil society, the private sector, foundations, and academia, among others. Participants will be able to explore these initiatives through an interactive digital display and search for solutions based on specific needs.

Programme and networking

The Practices Hub will feature a programme of 11 interactive sessions, each bringing together organizations from different countries working on similar challenges. Structured as 90-minute dialogues, these sessions will highlight diverse approaches to the same issue, encouraging exchange on what works and what can be adapted or scaled across contexts.

Complementing the sessions, a dedicated networking space will create opportunities for practitioners, policymakers and partners to connect directly, exchange experiences, and identify pathways to collaboration. Together, these elements create a space where participants can discover proven approaches, engage with the people behind them, and learn from real implementation experience.

A legacy beyond WUF13

Beyond its programme at WUF13, the Practices Hub is designed as a long-term contribution to global knowledge on housing. All practices will remain accessible through a digital platform, with detailed information and case studies available to support continued learning and exchange.

The platform will be regularly updated, expanding its database over time. By capturing lessons learned and promoting replication, the hub aims to support ongoing implementation of the New Urban Agenda and accelerate the uptake of effective housing solutions worldwide.

Explore the full programme of the Practices Hub.