Turkmenistan and South Korea discuss expanding cooperation across key sectors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 14. Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea discussed strengthening political, economic and humanitarian cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and South Korean Ambassador to Ashgabat Lee Won-jae.

The sides reviewed prospects for expanding interministerial consultations, parliamentary contacts and coordination within international organizations, particularly the United Nations, noting mutual support for international initiatives.

Officials emphasized the importance of high-level visits in advancing bilateral relations and highlighted cooperation within the “Central Asia - Republic of Korea” dialogue format.

The meeting also focused on long-term economic ties, with Korean companies playing an important role in major projects in gas chemistry, transport infrastructure and shipbuilding, alongside growing collaboration in education, science, sports and Korean language studies in Turkmenistan.

Earlier, Turkmenistan have commissioned the new dry cargo vessel “Gadamly”, built with the participation of the South Korean company Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology.