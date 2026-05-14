Fuad Karimli takes helm as SecGen of Global South NGO Platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Fuad Karimli was elected Secretary General of the Global South Non-Governmental Organization Platform, Trend reports.

The announcement was made on May 14 during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, which is being held as part of the Baku Urban Development Week.

Four deputies for regional areas were also elected.

The Secretary-General will lead the organization for five years, while the deputies will oversee the respective regional divisions.

Meanwhile, NGO representatives from 114 countries, representing Latin America, Africa, Asia, and the Pacific, are participating in the event.