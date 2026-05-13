Azerbaijani, Belarusian military information field reps hold key meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. A working meeting between military information field representatives of the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Belarus was held in Minsk, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, Chief of Media and Public Affairs Department of the Ministry of Defense – Spokesperson, Colonel Anar Eyvazov, highlighted information support efforts and measures implemented to counter disinformation during the 44-day Patriotic War, which resulted in the victory of the Azerbaijan Army, as well as during anti-terror and other combat measures.

The sides also held an extensive exchange of views on cooperation in the field of strategic communications, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the “Khatyn” memorial complex and became acquainted with the activities of the Belarusian Armed Forces’ military information agency “Vayar” and TV channel “VoenTV”, as well as a number of cultural centers.