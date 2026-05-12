UN-HABITAT Executive Director expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. UN-HABITAT Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach expressed her gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

She wrote about this on her page on social media platform X in response to a post on the head of state’s page regarding the work being carried out in connection with the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), dedicated to the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities” which will take place May 17–22 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

"Thank you, H.E. President İlham Aliyev, for following closely the preparations for WUF13.

Next week, Baku will play an important role in bringing global attention to the future of cities, housing, and sustainable urban development," the publication reads.

WUF13 will take place in Baku from May 17 through 22 as part of a collaboration between UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan. The forum will bring together representatives from government agencies, municipalities, the private sector, civil society, youth groups, and the academic community, as well as international organizations from various countries.