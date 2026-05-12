QazaqGaz and CNPC debate expansion of cooperation in gas projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 12. Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz Alibek Zhamauov and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) General Director in Kazakhstan Li Shufen discussed expanding cooperation in the gas sector during a high-level meeting in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

The sides focused on strengthening the partnership between the companies and explored new areas of cooperation, including geological exploration and the implementation of gas projects across Kazakhstan.

At the meeting, it was emphasized that CNPC has remained a long-term and reliable strategic partner in Kazakhstan’s energy sector. The companies have already implemented several large-scale infrastructure projects, including the development of a cross-border gas transportation system.

The sides reaffirmed their interest in further deepening cooperation and advancing joint initiatives in the gas industry, particularly in infrastructure development and upstream exploration activities.

CNPC entered Kazakhstan in 1997, engaging in operations such as upstream oil and gas investments, downstream refining, construction and operation of oil and gas pipelines, oil product distribution, and engineering and technical services at oil and gas fields. In June 2025, QazaqGaz and CNPC-Aktobemunaygaz signed a framework cooperation agreement for a subsoil use project at the North-1 site in the Aktobe region.