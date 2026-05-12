Tajikistan and Dayu New Energy discuss renewable energy cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 12. Tajikistan and Dayu New Energy Limited discussed the establishment of mutually beneficial cooperation in the development of renewable energy sources, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The discussions took place as part of the state visit of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to China during a meeting between Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma, Chairman of the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management Sulton Rahimzoda, and Head of Dayu New Energy Limited David Liu.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the construction of solar and wind power plants, attracting investments, and the introduction of modern technologies in the energy sector.

The parties noted Tajikistan’s significant potential in the field of green energy and emphasized that the development of renewable energy sources is one of the priority areas of the country’s energy policy.

The sides also expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation, exchange experience, and explore opportunities for implementing joint projects in the energy sector.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan has been actively promoting the development of renewable energy and green technologies as part of its long-term energy strategy.

The country possesses significant hydropower, solar, and wind potential and has increasingly focused on attracting foreign investment and international partnerships for the implementation of clean energy projects.