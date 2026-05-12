Uzbekistan discusses regional energy integration and green transition during Energy Week

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. Issues related to regional energy cooperation, infrastructure integration, and green development were discussed during a plenary session held within the framework of Energy Week in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbekneftgaz.

The session, titled “Joining Efforts to Build a Sustainable Energy Architecture in the Region,” focused on coordination of energy projects among partner countries, energy security, diversification of resources, development of the green economy, and the introduction of smart grids and renewable energy sources.

The plenary meeting was opened by Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev.

The event was attended by Uzbekistan’s Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Belarusian Energy Minister Denis Moroz, deputy energy ministers of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, the Deputy Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and the Secretary General of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum.

Participants exchanged views on strengthening regional energy cooperation and prospects for sustainable development.

Particular attention during the discussions was paid to the introduction of modern technologies in the energy sector, environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and attraction of international investments.