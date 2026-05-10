Pakistan grateful to Azerbaijan for moral and diplomatic support — ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. The government and the people of Pakistan truly appreciate Azerbaijan's principled moral and diplomatic support on Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and also against India's aggression against Pakistan last year, Trend reports.

The statement was made by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ghasim Mohiuddin, in an address marking the first anniversary of Operation Marka-e-Haq.

“On this day, we salute the bravery of our armed forces, who rose with discipline and determination to defend our homeland from India's aggression,” the ambassador said.

According to him, Pakistan stands for peace but remains determined to firmly defend its national interests.

“Acting in accordance with the UN Charter, Pakistan exercised its inherent right of self-defence under Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chief of Pakistan's Defense Forces; delivering a determined, decisive, and proportionate response directed solely at military installations of the India which were used to attack Pakistan” the diplomat emphasized.

Mohiuddin also stated that lasting peace in South Asia cannot be achieved without the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.