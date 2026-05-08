PASHA Holding establishes PASHA Ventures Company LLC as part of its structural transformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. As part of its ongoing structural transformation and strategic development plans, PASHA Holding announces the establishment of PASHA Ventures Company LLC.

While the new company has been legally formed on the basis of the former PASHA Management Company, it will operate with a fundamentally different business focus and will oversee the centralized management of assets operating across various sectors. PASHA Ventures Company LLC will manage assets including Saffron Restaurant Group, Blue Planet retail company, Caspian Entertainment, and PASHA Travel.

Elnur Amikishiyev has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the company. Since 2020, Elnur has served at PASHA Holding as Director of Special Projects and Executive Director for the Ventures division. Prior to joining the Group, he held various senior leadership roles within the Finance and Commercial departments at BP over a 23-year career.

Commenting on the development, Jalal Gasimov, Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding, stated:

“The establishment of PASHA Ventures will create additional opportunities for the more effective management and development of assets operating across diverse sectors. I believe this initiative will contribute to the development of the countries in which our Holding operates.”

Following this change, PASHA Holding’s structure will consist of three sub-holdings (asset groups): PASHA Financial Holding, PASHA Real Estate, and PASHA Ventures. In addition, Agro Dairy and Bravo will continue operating as separate verticals within the Holding structure.