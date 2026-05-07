Uzbekistan, Austria discuss expansion of practical cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 7. President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, met with a delegation from Austria, led by Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Federal Minister of the Interior Gerhard Karner, to discuss the further development of practical cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the steady expansion of contacts across various levels. Trade turnover between the two countries has tripled in recent years.

Active cooperation projects are currently underway in construction materials, mountain tourism, healthcare, the chemical industry, agriculture, banking and finance, among other sectors.

The Intergovernmental Commission continues to operate effectively. During the visit, a successful joint business forum was held, and significant agreements were signed in the areas of labor migration, diplomatic service, and taxation.

The sides noted the expansion of cultural and educational exchanges and emphasized the importance of establishing a systematic high-level dialogue to further increase trade turnover and promote joint initiatives in priority sectors.

In the area of security cooperation, the parties underscored the significance of continuous information exchange in combating terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking, and cybercrime. They also shared perspectives on current regional and international issues.

Earlier, on May 5–6, 2026, Beate Meinl-Reisinger and Gerhard Karner visited Kazakhstan as part of their regional tour.