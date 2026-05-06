UNEC hosts Islamic Development Bank Group Youth Roadshow (PHOTO)

On May 6, the Azerbaijan State University of Economics hosted an event titled “Discover IsDB: Opportunities for Youth” within the framework of the Youth Roadshow initiative of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

Serving as a preparatory platform ahead of the IsDB Annual Meetings and the 14th Youth Development Forum, scheduled to be held in Baku in June 2026, the event aimed to enhance young people’s awareness of the Bank’s activities, the operational mechanisms of international development institutions, and the global opportunities available within this sphere.

Opening the forum, IsDB Department Manager Ahmed Faruk Diken welcomed the participants and delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Bank’s youth development strategy, ongoing initiatives targeting youth empowerment, the Global Youth Forum, and the significance of the forthcoming international events.

In his address, UNEC Vice-Rector for Administrative and Organizational Affairs, Associate Professor Shaig Asgarov underscored the strategic importance of such platforms in fostering the development of future leaders, strengthening integration within the academic community, and encouraging interinstitutional collaboration among young people representing various higher education institutions. He further highlighted the longstanding partnership between Azerbaijan and the IsDB, founded on mutual trust and cooperation, emphasizing the special role this collaboration occupies within UNEC’s expanding engagement with international organizations.

The event also featured presentations by IsDB representatives, including Division Manager and UNEC alumnus Elvin Afandi, alongside Ali Riza Kayar, Dina Moussa, Mohamed Abdeltavab, Khalid Al Qabasani, Zeynab Alsayed, and Rahmalia Devita, who delivered insightful presentations on the Bank’s scholarship schemes and the career opportunities offered through the Young Professionals Program (YPP). The presentation delivered by young UNEC lecturer Zulfugar Ibrahimov, an IsDB scholarship recipient, was received with particular interest by the participants.

During the interactive “Fireside Chat” session, representatives of the Bank shared their professional experiences and success stories, motivating participants to pursue careers within the field of international development and global cooperation.

At the conclusion of the forum, participants were encouraged to actively engage in the global events scheduled for June 16 and were provided with detailed guidance regarding the registration process.

The event is scheduled to continue on May 7.