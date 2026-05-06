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Azerbaijan sets economic growth forecasts for 2026–2027

Economy Materials 6 May 2026 12:12 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan sets economic growth forecasts for 2026–2027
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan’s economic growth is projected to remain modest in the coming years, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Central Bank's chairman Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on interest rate corridor parameters that gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to reach 1.1% in 2026, while growth in the non-oil and gas sector is projected at 3.2%.

For 2027, he said overall economic growth is also forecast at 1.1%, with the non-oil and gas sector expected to expand by 4.7%.

Kazimov noted that the projections reflect expected developments in both the energy and non-energy segments of the economy.

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