Azerbaijan sets economic growth forecasts for 2026–2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Azerbaijan’s economic growth is projected to remain modest in the coming years, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

Central Bank's chairman Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on interest rate corridor parameters that gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to reach 1.1% in 2026, while growth in the non-oil and gas sector is projected at 3.2%.

For 2027, he said overall economic growth is also forecast at 1.1%, with the non-oil and gas sector expected to expand by 4.7%.

Kazimov noted that the projections reflect expected developments in both the energy and non-energy segments of the economy.