President of Uzbekistan holds meeting on improving industrial enterprise efficiency

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has held a meeting on measures to enhance the sustainability of industrial enterprises and address issues affecting business performance, Trend reports via the press office of the Uzbek President.

The presentation, held on May 5, focused on an assessment of enterprises across sectors such as textiles, construction, food processing, petrochemicals, electrical engineering, and others that are currently operating below full capacity or have experienced declining revenues.

Shortages of working capital, access to utilities infrastructure, delays in project implementation, outdated equipment, disruptions in supply chains, and weakening demand were noted as noted as key challenges.

According to estimates, restoring full production capacity at such enterprises could generate an additional 65.6 trillion soums ($5.5 billion) in output and exports.

In this regard, a new system will be introduced to individually assess the condition of each enterprise and ensure full utilization of production capacities. A Republican headquarters will be established with the participation of relevant agencies and banks.

The headquarters will conduct on-site inspections within two weeks to identify constraints affecting enterprise operations and take immediate measures to address them, including support for credit financing, working capital provision, infrastructure access, and raw material supply for viable enterprises.