Uzbekistan, China discuss launch of first national scientific satellite cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Uzbekistan and China have discussed cooperation on the launch of Uzbekistan’s first national scientific satellite, Trend reports via Uzcosmos.

The discussions were held during a meeting between the leadership of Uzcosmos and the Chinese Ambassador to Uzbekistan, Yu Jun.

In addition, the sides also reviewed ongoing initiatives in the space sector, including the preparation of Uzbekistan’s first national astronaut and broader long-term development plans in this field.

Uzbekistan is currently developing its national space program through the Uzcosmos, established in 2019 to coordinate space research and technology policy. The country’s current roadmap includes the planned launch of its first 6U-format scientific satellite “Mirzo Ulugbek” by 2028 and parallel preparations for sending its first national astronaut on a short-duration 10-14 day mission in cooperation with international partners.

The initiative to train a national astronaut and develop space capabilities was officially designated as a strategic priority by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in 2024 as part of broader efforts to expand Uzbekistan’s participation in space exploration and applied satellite technologies.