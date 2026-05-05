IPU set to strengthen cooperation with Azerbaijan - Secretary General

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) will further strengthen, IPU Secretary General Martin Chungong told reporters at the Azerbaijani Parliament during his visit to the country, Trend reports.

"This is a very important part of my relations with Azerbaijan as Secretary General of the IPU. I came here under special circumstances this time, as I am about to leave my post, and I wanted to come to Azerbaijan and express my gratitude to the country's leadership for their support in building strong relations between Azerbaijan and the IPU," he said.

The Secretary General recalled that he had a very productive meeting with the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, on May 4.

"We discussed cooperation between the Parliament of Azerbaijan and IPU and noted that this cooperation continues stably.

We stressed our commitment to expanding cooperation in various areas, including building bridges between Azerbaijan and Armenia, so that the peoples of both countries can live in peace and harmony.

I also thanked and congratulated her for the contribution to the peace process, as well as for President Ilham Aliyev’s support for peace efforts with Armenia.

This is the main content of my recent visit to Azerbaijan. Even though I'm leaving my post, I believe that the cooperation between Azerbaijan and the IPU will be further strengthened. Because the person who will replace me is also fully committed to the peace agenda in the region," he explained.

Chungong emphasized that he hopes that this cooperation will continue and that he will have the opportunity to contribute to this cooperation in other positions in the future.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel