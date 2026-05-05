Uzbekistan, ACWA Power discuss expanding cooperation and joint projects at ADB meeting

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 4. Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power discussed expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and advancing joint projects during a meeting held on the sidelines of the 59th Annual Meeting of the Asian Development Bank’s Board of Governors, Trend reports via the Ministry of Economy of Uzbekistan.

The talks took place between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Jamshid Kuchkarov and ACWA Power Chairman Muhammad Abunayyan.

The meeting was also attended by Vision Invest President and CEO Omar Al-Midani, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Finance Ilhomjon Umrzakov, and other officials.

During the discussions, the sides reviewed the progress and outcomes of ongoing joint projects, as well as opportunities to broaden cooperation into new areas and expand the scope of joint initiatives.

Particular attention was paid to projects implemented under public-private partnership frameworks. These include the construction of a multidisciplinary hospital in Fergana, development of transport infrastructure, including the “New Tashkent” International Airport project, and initiatives in green energy production.

The parties also exchanged views on Uzbekistan’s macroeconomic development and discussed prospects for new projects in digital development, communications, and IT sectors.