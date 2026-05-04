New opportunities emerging for localization of pharmaceutical production in Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Two of Hungary’s largest pharmaceutical companies have been operating in Azerbaijan since the early years of the country’s independence, starting from 1996, the Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás József Torma said during his speech at the 2nd International Conference titled “Azerbaijan Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow," Trend reports.

“‘Richter’, ‘Gedeon’, and ‘Egis’ are represented in the Azerbaijani market with important original and generic pharmaceutical products. Pharmaceuticals account for half of Hungary’s exports to Azerbaijan. I would like to proudly note that most of these companies are committed to continuing and further developing cooperation.

Therefore, contract-based packaging and production of significant medical products may soon begin, which will make an important contribution to the process of localizing pharmaceutical production in Azerbaijan,” he said.

The ambassador noted that today, discussions will also be held on international and Hungarian experience regarding digitalization in healthcare and the transformation brought by artificial intelligence in pharmaceutical production.