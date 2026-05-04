Azerbaijan and Italy form center of economic connectivity between Europe and Asia – ahead of Giorgia Meloni's visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Against the backdrop of intensifying geopolitical turbulence and the transformation of the global security and economic architecture, high-ranking European leaders are visiting Azerbaijan one after another. This serves as an indicator of the country's growing role as a reliable and strategically significant partner for Europe. In this context, the upcoming visit of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni takes on special significance, reflecting not just the stability of bilateral relations, but their gradual transformation into a multifaceted strategic partnership encompassing energy, transport, investment, the digital economy, and the humanitarian sphere.

​Energy cooperation remains the foundation of bilateral relations, setting the pace for all other areas. Azerbaijani gas supplies to Italy via the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) reached 9.5 billion cubic meters in 2025, accounting for about 16 percent of Italy's total gas imports. Since TAP was commissioned, total supplies have exceeded 42 billion cubic meters, demonstrating Azerbaijan's high degree of integration into Europe's energy architecture. Furthermore, total Azerbaijani gas exports to the European Union in 2025 reached 12.5 billion cubic meters, a 53.8 percent increase compared to 2021, reflecting Europe's accelerated adaptation to new energy balance conditions.

​The memorandum on strategic energy cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, signed in Baku in July 2022 with the participation of Ursula von der Leyen, played a key role in institutionalizing this partnership. The document established the goal of doubling gas supplies to Europe to 20 billion cubic meters annually by 2027. Practical implementation is already underway: the first stage of the TAP expansion, commissioned in January 2026, provided an additional 1.2 billion cubic meters of capacity, with 1 billion directed to Italy. This qualitative shift strengthens Italy's role as a key energy hub for Southern Europe.

​The importance of Azerbaijani gas for Italy grows amid global market instability. Rome's negotiations with suppliers like the US, Azerbaijan, and Algeria following the suspension of supplies from Qatar demonstrate a drive for diversification. Azerbaijan is perceived as one of the most reliable partners capable of ensuring uninterrupted supplies. It is no coincidence that the Italian side emphasizes the strategic nature of TAP as infrastructure directly linking the Caspian region to European markets.

​Expansion of energy cooperation is acquiring pan-European significance. In January 2026, Azerbaijani gas supplies to Austria and Germany began via Italy, confirming Italy's role as a transit hub. Simultaneously, the dialogue is shifting toward a "green" agenda. Italian expertise in renewable energy is in demand in Azerbaijan, which is implementing a strategy to diversify its energy balance. CESI SpA's involvement in feasibility studies for the "Caspian–Black Sea–Europe" and "Central Asia–Azerbaijan" green corridors points toward a new energy geography.

​The investment dimension also shows qualitative changes. The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) has entered projects in Italy, including a 49 percent stake in Enfinity Global’s solar portfolio, reflecting a move toward a model of mutual investment. Investments in the transport company Italo – Nuovo Trasporto Viaggiatori S.p.A further highlight deepening economic interdependence.

​This naturally extends to transport and logistics, centered on the Middle Corridor. If Italy is Azerbaijan's "gateway to Europe," Azerbaijan is Rome's strategic entry point to Central Asia. Italy's interest in this route reflects a broader European trend toward diversifying transport paths between Europe and Asia. Furthermore, Italy’s support for the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia highlights the link between regional security and economic prosperity.

​Economic indicators confirm this upward trend. In 2025, trade turnover reached $11.86 billion, a 4.1 percent increase. Italy remains Azerbaijan's largest export destination. Italian direct investment in Azerbaijan has more than tripled, while Azerbaijani investments in Italy reached $125.1 million. Cooperation is also expanding into fintech and the digital economy through discussions between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and Italian companies like Numia and Bancomat.

​Finally, the humanitarian dimension adds depth to the relationship. Cooperation with the Vatican, initiated in 2012, has expanded to include the restoration of the Catacombs of Saints Marcellinus and Peter and the Catacombs of Saint Sebastian. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has collaborated with the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology on restoration projects, the digitization of manuscripts with the Vatican Apostolic Library, and works within the Vatican Museums and St. Peter's Basilica.

​Thus, Giorgia Meloni's visit takes place as bilateral relations reach a new level of maturity. While energy remains the core, the combination of energy, transport, investment, and humanitarian ties makes this partnership truly multifaceted, contributing to the broader goal of building sustainable links between Europe and Asia.