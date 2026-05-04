Ukraine wishes Azerbaijan and Armenia lasting peace – President Zelenskyy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Ukraine wishes Azerbaijan and Armenia lasting peace, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said while speaking at the 8th Summit of the European Political Community, currently taking place in Yerevan, Trend reports.

"We wish only peace for Armenia and Azerbaijan—sustainable, comprehensive, and long-term," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that many countries are represented at the European Political Community summit, and that the Ukrainian president is participating in this meeting for the first time in 24 years.

"This means a lot. And it demonstrates the scale of our unity—all those who value life. The challenges are obvious, absolutely clear. First, we all see this: the war in Iran remains a factor of instability. It could destabilize the situation for a long time and lead to an increase in the cost of living in all our countries in the coming years. It could also trigger serious political changes. Therefore, above all, our cooperation in energy and security must be practical. We need to help each other prepare for winter and address energy challenges. And we must also promote a long-term solution to the Strait of Hormuz issue," he said.