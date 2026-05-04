Uzbekistan, ADB agree $12.5bn partnership programme until 2030

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 4. Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have agreed on a new $12.5 billion partnership programme running until 2030, focusing on key national and regional development priorities, Trend reports via the press office of the Uzbek President.

The announcement was made by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors held in Samarkand on May 4, where he highlighted the strategic expansion of cooperation with the Bank.

The new programme builds on a total ADB portfolio in Uzbekistan of nearly $16 billion, making the country one of the Bank’s largest operational partners in the region. Over the past three decades, cooperation has supported projects in railway and road modernization, energy, water supply and sanitation systems, agriculture, and private sector development.

Under the new framework, priority areas include support for the mortgage market, private sector growth, youth and women entrepreneurship, poverty reduction, reforms in inclusive education and human capital development, as well as the introduction of digital innovations.

The programme also places strong emphasis on large-scale infrastructure development across Central Asia, with a focus on strengthening ADB’s role in mobilising financing for regional connectivity projects.