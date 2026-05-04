Turkmenistan, US discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

Photo: The Embassy of Turkmenistan in the U.S.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 4. Turkmenistan and the United States have discussed prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation across key areas, Trend reports via the Turkmen Embassy in the U.S.

The discussions took place during a meeting at the U.S. Department of State between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to the United States and Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed a broad range of issues related to advancing bilateral ties, noting with satisfaction the positive dynamics of Turkmenistan-U.S. relations.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening political and diplomatic engagement, promoting mutually beneficial economic cooperation, and enhancing regional connectivity.

The parties also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining regular dialogue and deepening cooperation within existing bilateral and multilateral frameworks.