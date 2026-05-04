Azerbaijan reports maritime transport revenue growth in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijan generated 259.5 million manats ($152.6 million) in revenue from maritime cargo and passenger transportation in 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Statistics Committee shows that this represents an 8.1% increase compared to 2024.

Revenue from maritime cargo transportation amounted to 259.229 million manats ($152.4 million), up 8.4% year-on-year. In contrast, revenue from maritime passenger transportation fell sharply by 75.6% to 265,000 manats ($155,882).

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan transported 9.090 million tons of cargo by sea, an increase of 5.4%, while passenger traffic declined by 10.2% to 25,500 people.