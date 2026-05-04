Türkiye’s business confidence diverges across key sectors in Apr. 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Business confidence in Türkiye displayed a mixed trajectory in April 2026, with growth in the construction sector contrasting with declines in the services and retail trade sectors.

Data obtained by Trend from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) shows that the construction confidence index rose 3.6% month-on-month, reaching 83.6. Although still below the 100-point threshold, this increase signals a positive shift in industry sentiment, underpinned by improvements in registered order books and employment expectations.

In contrast, the services sector confidence index declined 3.1% to 109.7. Despite the monthly drop, the index remains above 100, indicating that businesses continue to hold an overall optimistic outlook.

Similarly, the retail trade confidence index fell 1.8% month-on-month, settling at 111.6. While lower than in March, the sector remains in optimistic territory.