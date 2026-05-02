Attempts being made to undermine fragile peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, damage interstate relations – Commission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Attempts are being made to use all means, including the services of their henchmen in foreign parliaments, several city mayors, and individuals currently or formerly holding specific offices, to strike a blow to the ongoing fragile peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan and to damage interstate relations, says the statement of the Temporary Commission of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats, Trend reports.

"During monitoring conducted within its mandate, The Temporary Commission of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) against Foreign Interference and Hybrid Threats has observed a disinformation campaign in recent days targeting Azerbaijan, as well as the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Investigations revealed that the campaign is being conducted in a targeted manner and around a unified thesis by Armenian lobby organizations operating in various countries, foreign citizens holding certain influence and positions, as well as media outlets.

Adopting a different tactic this time, Armenian lobby organizations have carried out the smear campaign by creating hype around several issues, including the so-called 'genocide,' 'prisoners of war,' and structures in the city of Khankendi. At the same time, facts have been uncovered showing that participants were provided with talking points via private channels, email, and encrypted messaging platforms to prevent the coordination of the campaign from becoming obvious.

Armenian lobby organizations based in the US, Europe, and Russia have stood out for their particular activity in this campaign.

An analysis of the campaign on the 'X' (formerly Twitter) social media platform over the past week showed that more than 220 posts were made via 130 different accounts, recording a total of nearly one million interactions (reactions). The posts were primarily made from the accounts of bloggers of Armenian origin, Armenian news sites, and pro-Armenian foreign bloggers and activists.

Furthermore, articles based on similar theses appeared in a number of less influential online media outlets located in the following foreign countries: the U.S., United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, Italy, Mexico, Spain, Georgia, Israel, Vatican City, Greece, India, Russia, Armenia, and others," the statement reads.