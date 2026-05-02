Tajikistan, Switzerland discuss cooperation in energy and water sectors

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 2. Tajikistan and Switzerland discussed the expansion of bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy and water resources, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and a delegation from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) led by Petro Lazzari.

During the meeting, the sides focused on the implementation of joint projects, attracting investment in the development of energy infrastructure, as well as the efficient use of water resources.

Meanwhile, Tajikistan is continuing cooperation with international partners on the modernization of its energy infrastructure and the improvement of water resource management.

The country is implementing a number of projects aimed at increasing energy capacity, improving efficiency and attracting foreign investment to support long-term sector development.