Uzbekneftgaz, Air Products discuss expansion of gas processing and GTL co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan’s Uzbekneftgaz and United States’ Air Products have discussed expanding cooperation in gas processing and gas-chemical projects, Trend reports via Uzbekneftegaz.

The talks were held during a meeting between Chairman of the Board of Uzbekneftgaz, Abdudani Sanginov and Air Products Europe and Africa President Ivo Bols.

The sides reviewed the current status of joint initiatives, operational efficiency of ongoing projects, and prospects for further cooperation in the oil, gas and petrochemical sectors.

Special attention was given to the Uzbekistan GTL plant, which has reached full production capacity and is seen as a key facility for producing high value-added synthetic fuel products.

The parties also discussed preparations for the upcoming autumn-winter period, including maintenance works, equipment supply, continuity of technological processes and financial coordination.

Meanwhile, Air Products and Chemicals is a U.S.-based industrial gases company and one of the global leaders in the production and supply of oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and related technologies for the energy, refining and petrochemical industries. The company is also involved in large-scale gas processing and low-carbon technology solutions worldwide.

In Uzbekistan, Air Products has been directly involved in the Uzbekistan GTL project in Kashkadarya region, where it supplied industrial gas technologies and engineering solutions for the production of synthetic fuels from natural gas. The company’s cooperation with Uzbekneftegaz has focused on supporting gas-to-liquids processes and improving efficiency in large-scale gas chemical production facilities.