Azerbaijan's SOCAR makes its 18th coupon payment on its bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The latest coupon payment on SOCAR’s second bonds, issued by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in 2021 for the domestic capital market, in the amount of $1.12 million, was credited to bondholders’ accounts on May 1, Trend reports, citing SOCAR.

As a result of the 18th coupon payment, the total income for investors in SOCAR’s second bonds has increased to $20.25 million (the total income over the entire term of circulation will amount to $22.5 million).

According to SOCAR Capital, transactions totaling $109.7 million were conducted on SOCAR bonds in circulation on the Baku Stock Exchange, with 1,694 trades executed. In total, since the bonds were issued (in 2016), SOCAR has paid interest income of $57.25 million to citizens and investors.

The next coupon payment on SOCAR’s second series of bonds is scheduled for August 1, 2026.

SOCAR bonds, which have held the status of the most actively traded corporate bonds on the Baku Stock Exchange for nearly 10 years, can be purchased at the “SOCAR İstiqrazları” kiosks in the “ASAN Khidmet” centers No. 1 and No. 5, as well as through officially licensed investment companies in Azerbaijan.

For more information, contact the hotline at *1999 or visit the websites socaristigraz.az and socarcapital.az.

Official information about SOCAR bonds is available only at ASAN Khidmet Centers 1–5, investment companies registered in Azerbaijan, via the hotline, and on the websites listed above.