Representatives of diplomatic corps visit Azerbaijan’s Khojaly Genocide Memorial (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, May 1. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have visited the Khojaly genocide memorial, Trend reports.

They got acquainted with the memorial complex built in memory of the Khojaly Genocide victims.

The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh has commenced on May 1.

The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other representatives from 62 countries and international organizations are taking part in the trip.

The two-day visit covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin districts.

During the trip, the participants will get acquainted on the spot with the reconstruction and restoration work being carried out in the region and visit facilities of social and economic importance.