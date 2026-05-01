Saudi Arabia calls for UN documentation of alleged Iranian strikes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Saudi Arabia has requested the publication of two letters containing a report on Iran’s attacks against the kingdom as official UN and UN Security Council documents, the Saudi Arabian embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

The embassy emphasized the importance of monitoring and documenting Iran’s attacks in letters addressed to the UN Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council.

Moreover, it stated that the correspondence condemned Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. The letters also included a copy of Security Council Resolution 2817 (2022), which was supported by 136 member states.

According to the letters, Iran carried out attacks on Saudi Arabia between February 28 and April 7, 2026, using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones. A total of 1,131 drones and 140 ballistic and cruise missiles were reportedly used in these attacks.

The letters further state that the strikes targeted energy infrastructure, oil facilities, military installations, and civilian sites, including foreign embassies, in violation of international norms and the UN Charter.

They also contain information and photographs documenting the damage caused to various facilities in Saudi Arabia.

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