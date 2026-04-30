Turkmenistan seeks cooperation with Chinese companies on digital gas production systems

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 30. Turkmenistan has expressed interest in cooperation with Chinese companies in the field of advanced IT solutions aimed at optimizing gas production processes, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The issue was addressed by Deputy Chairman of Turkmengaz Murad Archaev during the Turkmenistan-China business forum held on April 29 in Ashgabat, which brought together officials and major companies from both countries to explore opportunities for industrial development.

The focus was placed on systems for real-time remote monitoring of wells, automation of production management systems, and the creation of integrated platforms for oil and gas field management.

According to Archaev, these technologies are expected to enhance operational efficiency and improve control over production cycles across the gas sector.

At the same time, he pointed to existing large-scale cooperation in cross-border gas infrastructure development, including participation in projects linked to the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, as an example of long-term industrial and technological partnership.